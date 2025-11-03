Six England players included on FIFPRO’s Women’s World 11 team

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Six players from European champion England were voted to the Women’s World 11 team announced Monday…

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Six players from European champion England were voted to the Women’s World 11 team announced Monday by the soccer players’ union FIFPRO.

England defender Lucy Bronze was included for a record eighth time, one more than Wendie Renard of France, the union said.

Bronze was joined by two Chelsea teammates in goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and central defender Millie Bright, who did not play at the European Championship in Switzerland in July.

Three of Arsenal’s England internationals were selected — forwards Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo and defender Leah Williamson — after winning both the Champions League and Euro 2025 titles.

Barcelona’s Spanish trio Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Ona Batlle also made the team after being on the losing side in the finals of the Champions League and Euro 2025. Bonmatí was named player of the tournament in Switzerland and won a third straight Ballon d’Or award in September.

The FIFPRO lineup included two players from Africa: Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda of Zambia and Morocco midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak, who got her first selection at the age of 35.

FIFPRO said more than 6,000 members voted. The union’s teams of the year were formerly part of the FIFA annual awards ceremony.

FIFPRO Women’s World XI

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England); Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain), Millie Bright (Chelsea, England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England); Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain), Ghizlane Chebbak (Levante Badalona and Al Hilal, Morocco), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain); Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City and Arsenal, England), Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England).

