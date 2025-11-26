Simon Nemec’s goal in overtime gives Devils a 3-2 victory over the Blues

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Simon Nemec scored on a wrist shot at 2:58 of overtime to give the New Jersey…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Simon Nemec scored on a wrist shot at 2:58 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

New Jersey (15-7-1) has won a franchise-record nine of its first 10 home games.

Nico Hischier assisted on Nemec’s winner and finished with a goal and two assists. Hischier has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last five games. Timo Meier added a goal and an assist for New Jersey, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Can Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas scored on the power play for St. Louis (7-11-6).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots for the Devils. Jordan Binnigton had 26 saves for the Blues.

With the game tied at 2, New Jersey killed a four-minute penalty early in the third period, limiting the Blues to just four shots on goal. Ondrej Palat was called for high sticking Logan Mailloux.

Hischier tied the score at 2-all with a power-play goal, with assists from Meier and Luke Hughes, in the second period.

Thomas scored on a power play, his 12th point in the last 15 games, to give the Blues a 2-1 lead at 14:37 of the second.

Fowler gave the Blues an early 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season at 2:16 of the first. Meier tied it, with an assist from Hischier, at 11:02.

The Devils are 4-1 in overtime games this season. St. Louis, which is 0-5 in overtime, finished its longest trip of the season by going 1-1-3.

Up next

Devils: At Buffalo on Friday.

Blues: Host Ottawa on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.