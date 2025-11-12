Sharks visit the Flames after shootout victory

San Jose Sharks (8-6-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-12-2, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9…

San Jose Sharks (8-6-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-12-2, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the San Jose Sharks after the Sharks defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary is 1-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 4-12-2 overall. The Flames are 1-7-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

San Jose is 8-6-3 overall and 1-1-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks rank ninth in the league with 55 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Coleman has six goals and one assist for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

