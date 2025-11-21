Sharks take on the Senators following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (10-6-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Saturday,…

Ottawa Senators (10-6-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the San Jose Sharks after the Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout.

San Jose is 10-8-3 overall and 6-3-3 at home. The Sharks have gone 8-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Ottawa is 4-3-2 in road games and 10-6-4 overall. The Senators are 9-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has five goals and eight assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Shane Pinto has 10 goals and six assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Senators: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.