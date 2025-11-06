Shao Jiayi named head coach of the China men’s team

China’s appointment of former international Shao Jiayi as the national coach has been welcomed at home and abroad. Shao, aged…

China’s appointment of former international Shao Jiayi as the national coach has been welcomed at home and abroad.

Shao, aged 45, played at the 2002 World Cup — China’s only appearance at the tournament — and is considered one of the nation’s most successful exports after spending nine years in Germany.

As a coach, Shao previously served as an assistant with the national side and took over Qingdao West Coast in 2024. The club is ninth in the Chinese Super League.

“I support the decision,” former China international Mao Jianqing said. “Shao Jiayi is capable, and his personality and other aspects are suitable. The national team can’t be changed by one coach immediately, it takes time.”

China has been without a permanent coach since June when Branko Ivankovic of Croatia departed following the team’s elimination from 2026 World Cup qualifying.

As a player, Shao made nearly 200 appearances for German clubs 1860 Munich, Energie Cottbus and MSV Duisburg from 2002-11 then returned to his original club Beijing Guoan, where he ended his playing career in 2015.

The German Football Association congratulated Shao on the appointment: “We look forward to seeing China’s national team reach new heights under his leadership, and the Bundesliga remains committed to long-term cooperation and supporting the sustainable development of Chinese football.”

Shao is the third member of China’s 2002 World Cup squad to coach the national team following Li Tie, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence on corruption charges, and Li Xiaopeng.

His first task is to prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

