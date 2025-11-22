Shanghai Port wins third straight Chinese Super League title

DALIAN, China (AP) — Shanghai Port won its third straight Chinese Super League title Saturday with a 1-0 victory over…

DALIAN, China (AP) — Shanghai Port won its third straight Chinese Super League title Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Dalian Yingbo.

“The team has overcome many difficulties, and the final victory came from everyone’s unity and hard work,” said Brazilian winger Gabrielzinho, who scored in the fourth minute.

City rival Shanghai Shenhua won 3-1 at Tianjin Jinmen Tigers to finish runner-up for the second straight season.

This is Port’s fourth league title and the fifth national championship of coach Kevin Muscat’s managerial career. The Australian, linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers, previously won two A-League titles with Melbourne Victory and led Yokohama F. Marinos to the J1 League title in 2022 before taking over in Shanghai in 2024.

