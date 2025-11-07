Senators visit the Flyers, look to stop road losing streak

Ottawa Senators (6-5-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (6-5-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers looking to break a three-game road slide.

Philadelphia has an 8-5-1 record overall and a 6-3-0 record in home games. The Flyers have a 6-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa is 2-3-2 on the road and 6-5-3 overall. The Senators rank eighth in NHL play with 48 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Senators won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has five goals and seven assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Drake Batherson has five goals and 10 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Senators: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

