Senators take home winning streak into matchup with the Stars

Dallas Stars (9-4-3, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-5-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Ottawa has a 5-2-1 record in home games and an 8-5-3 record overall. The Senators have given up 58 goals while scoring 55 for a -3 scoring differential.

Dallas is 9-4-3 overall and 4-1-2 in road games. The Stars rank first in the Western Conference with 19 power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Cozens has scored six goals with six assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and 13 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored six goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 6-1-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

