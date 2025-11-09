Senators host the Mammoth after Stutzle’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-5-3, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-5-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -119, Mammoth -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Utah Mammoth after Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ottawa has a 4-2-1 record at home and a 7-5-3 record overall. The Senators are 1-3-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Utah has a 9-6 record overall and a 5-5-0 record on the road. The Mammoth are 8-2-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stutzle has eight goals and seven assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has six goals and seven assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

