Seattle visits Detroit after Schwartz’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (9-4-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-7-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jaden Schwartz scored two goals in the Kraken’s 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Detroit is 11-7-1 overall and 6-3-1 in home games. The Red Wings have a -4 scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 60 given up.

Seattle is 9-4-5 overall and 3-3-2 on the road. The Kraken are 8-0-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Schwartz has seven goals and seven assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

