Seattle and Winnipeg face off in Western Conference play

Winnipeg Jets (10-6, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-5, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Winnipeg Jets (10-6, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-5, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets take the ice in Western Conference action.

Seattle is 7-4-5 overall and 4-1-3 at home. The Kraken have a 6-0-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Winnipeg is 5-3-0 on the road and 10-6 overall. The Jets have a 5-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 3-0 in the last matchup. Jaden Schwartz led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwartz has five goals and six assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has nine goals and 12 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.