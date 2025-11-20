Schools receive landmark ‘University Participation Agreement’ from college sports enforcement arm

Division I schools have received the “University Participation Agreement” drafted by the College Sports Commission, which requires them to waive…

The 11-page document, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, emphasizes to schools that “full compliance with the Membership Rules is critical to the future success of college athletics.”

All 68 Power Four schools must sign the document for it to become valid, and the commissioners of those conferences have asked the universities to review and sign the document by Dec. 3.

Schools outside the biggest conferences also have to sign if they have agreed to revenue-sharing rules set up under the House settlement, which allows them to share up to $20.5 million with players this school year. They are not required to sign until all the Power Four schools have done so.

The document outlines rules that have been established since the settlement was approved last summer — for instance, about the salary cap and the CSC’s role in analyzing third-party name, image, likeness deals through its NIL Go platform.

Among the more notable provisions is the requirement for universities to waive rights to jury trials dealing with disputes over enforcement. It gives final say on challenges to the CSC’s CEO, Bryan Seeley, with a chance for cases to go to arbitration.

It was the NCAA’s steady string of losses in court regarding paying players that eventually led to the creation of the CSC. To prevent being dragged into court, the CSC outlined penalties for filing lawsuits that include barring teams from the postseason and forgoing “any and all” revenue from their conferences.

The agreement also includes a cost-sharing arrangement that calls on participants to fund the CSC, NIL Go and a roster-management system.

