Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Sacred Heart 3, RIT 0
Air Force 3, Canisius 3, 2OT
Quinnipiac 3, Stonehill 2
Army 5, UMass 4
Dartmouth 1, Merrimack 0
Northeastern 4, Brown 1
Mass.-Lowell 7, St. Lawrence 3
RPI 3, Niagara 2
New Hampshire 3, Bentley 0
Omaha 3, Yale 1
Mercyhurst 1, Robert Morris 1, 2OT
Michigan 4, Harvard 3, OT
Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Clarkson 2
Boston U. 2, Cornell 1
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 3, Union (NY) 2
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, N. Michigan 2
Bowling Green 4, Princeton 3
Augustana Vikings 2, Lake Superior St. 1
St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, Michigan Tech 1
North Dakota 2, Bemidji St. 1, OT
LIU Post 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 4, Ohio St. 3, OT
Providence 2, Colorado College 1
Minnesota 6, Denver 5, OT
