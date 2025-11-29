Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Sacred Heart 3, RIT 0 Air Force 3, Canisius 3, 2OT Quinnipiac 3, Stonehill 2 Army 5, UMass 4…

EAST

Sacred Heart 3, RIT 0

Air Force 3, Canisius 3, 2OT

Quinnipiac 3, Stonehill 2

Army 5, UMass 4

Dartmouth 1, Merrimack 0

Northeastern 4, Brown 1

Mass.-Lowell 7, St. Lawrence 3

RPI 3, Niagara 2

New Hampshire 3, Bentley 0

Omaha 3, Yale 1

Mercyhurst 1, Robert Morris 1, 2OT

Michigan 4, Harvard 3, OT

Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Clarkson 2

Boston U. 2, Cornell 1

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 3, Union (NY) 2

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, N. Michigan 2

Bowling Green 4, Princeton 3

Augustana Vikings 2, Lake Superior St. 1

St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, Michigan Tech 1

North Dakota 2, Bemidji St. 1, OT

LIU Post 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 4, Ohio St. 3, OT

Providence 2, Colorado College 1

