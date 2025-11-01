Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Union (NY) 3, RPI 0
Bentley 7, Mercyhurst 2
Mass.-Lowell 5, Providence 1
UConn 5, Merrimack 1
Robert Morris 4, Niagara 3
Cornell 3, UMass 1
Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 0
Lake Superior St. 6, Clarkson 2
Princeton 6, Alaska-Fairbanks 3
Vermont 2, New Hampshire 1
Army 2, Canisius 2, 2OT
Dartmouth 5, Stonehill 2
RIT 4, Colgate 1
Maine 8, Boston U. 5
MIDWEST
Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1, OT
Miami (Ohio) 5, Arizona St. 2
Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 2, OT
St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 1
Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 0
North Dakota 5, Minn. Duluth 1
Augustana Vikings 3, N. Michigan 1
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, OT
Lindenwood (Mo.) 3, Ferris St. 2
FAR WEST
Air Force 4, Brown 3
Omaha 5, Colorado College 4
Denver 6, Alaska-Anchorage 0
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.