Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Union (NY) 3, RPI 0 Bentley 7, Mercyhurst 2 Mass.-Lowell 5, Providence 1 UConn 5, Merrimack 1 Robert Morris…

EAST

Union (NY) 3, RPI 0

Bentley 7, Mercyhurst 2

Mass.-Lowell 5, Providence 1

UConn 5, Merrimack 1

Robert Morris 4, Niagara 3

Cornell 3, UMass 1

Michigan Tech 3, St. Lawrence 0

Lake Superior St. 6, Clarkson 2

Princeton 6, Alaska-Fairbanks 3

Vermont 2, New Hampshire 1

Army 2, Canisius 2, 2OT

Dartmouth 5, Stonehill 2

RIT 4, Colgate 1

Maine 8, Boston U. 5

MIDWEST

Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1, OT

Miami (Ohio) 5, Arizona St. 2

Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 2, OT

St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 1

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 0

North Dakota 5, Minn. Duluth 1

Augustana Vikings 3, N. Michigan 1

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, OT

Lindenwood (Mo.) 3, Ferris St. 2

FAR WEST

Air Force 4, Brown 3

Omaha 5, Colorado College 4

Denver 6, Alaska-Anchorage 0

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.