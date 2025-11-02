San Jose hosts Detroit following Kurashev’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (8-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-2, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

Detroit Red Wings (8-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -187, Sharks +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings after Philipp Kurashev’s two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Sharks’ 3-2 overtime win.

San Jose has a 2-3-2 record in home games and a 4-6-2 record overall. The Sharks have scored 40 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Detroit has an 8-4 record overall and a 3-3-0 record in road games. The Red Wings have a 5-3-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has seven goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has eight goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Emmitt Finnie has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.