San Jose brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Minnesota

San Jose Sharks (7-6-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 4-3-2 record in home games and a 7-7-3 record overall. The Wild have a -8 scoring differential, with 49 total goals scored and 57 allowed.

San Jose has a 3-3-0 record in road games and a 7-6-3 record overall. The Sharks have a -2 scoring differential, with 53 total goals scored and 55 given up.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 6-5 in overtime. William Eklund scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has six goals and nine assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

