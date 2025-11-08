San Antonio takes home win streak into matchup with New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (2-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-2, third in the Western Conference) San…

New Orleans Pelicans (2-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-2, third in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -11.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts New Orleans trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall, 22-30 in Western Conference play and 20-21 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 44.1 bench points last season.

New Orleans went 21-61 overall and 3-13 in Southwest Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans shot 45.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 120-116 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Dylan Harper: out (calf), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Yves Missi: out (illness), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

