Sam Steel’s third period goal completes Stars comeback over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adam Erne and Sam Steel scored 47 seconds apart midway through the third period rally the Dallas Stars to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Mavrik Bourque scored a goal and added an assist, Roope Hintz and Justin Hryckowian also scored and Jake Oettinger made 16 saves for Dallas, winners of two of three. Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists. Heiskanen has a goal and six assists in his last three games.

Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg, Luke Evangelista and Steven Stamkos also scored and Justus Annunen made 17 saves for Nashville, losers of four straight. Ryan O’Reilly and Nick Blankenburg had two assists apiece for the Predators.

DEVILS 2, PENGUINS 1 FINAL/SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Paul Cotter scored the shootout winner, Jake Allen stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and New Jersey beat Pittsburgh to take sole possession of first place in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

Jesper Bratt also scored in the shootout, and Allen turned aside Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby to win a game for New Jersey that the Penguins dominated for long stretches. Arturs Silovs’ struggles in the shootout continued, as he has allowed seven shooters to score on eight attempts this season.

Allen was the best player on the ice for the Devils, who entered the game tied with Pittsburgh in the standings after beating Montreal in overtime on Thursday night. The only goal he allowed was a pinball deflection shot by former New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves that deflected in off Ondrej Palat.

SENATORS 3, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ottawa tried and failed to play keep-away with a one-goal lead and had to go to overtime to beat Philadelphia.

While the Senators neglected to post a shot on goal in the third period until only 1:26 remained, the Flyers got a game-tying goal from Jamie Drysdale to send the game into overtime. Then Tim Stutzle reached a loose puck and scored with 1:41 left in OT.

Ottawa (7-5-3) went without a shot from 2:43 remaining in the second period until Dylan Cozens’ attempt with 1:26 left, his team up 2-1 at the time. They started fast with 37-year-old David Perron passing to a wide-open Stutzle, and he had an easy time snapping a shot past Flyers goalie Sam Ersson 5:14 into the game.

CANADIENS 6, MAMMOTH 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored twice, Sam Montembeault made 25 saves and Montreal beat Utah.

Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach also scored to help Montreal improve to 10-3-2.

Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah. The Mammoth have lost four of five after winning seven straight in October.

BRUINS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TOTONTO (AP) — Fraser Minten scored against his former team and Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves as Boston beat Toronto for their sixth straight victory.

Morgan Geekie, with a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson, Michael Eyssimont and David Pastrnak provided the rest of the offense for Boston. Mason Lorei added two assists for the Bruins, who were missing top defenseman Charlie McAvoy because of a personal matter.

Nick Robertson, Matias Maccelli and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz allowed four goals on 19 shots before getting pulled. Dennis Hildeby finished with 19 saves in relief.

Morgan Rielly had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row.

LIGHTNING 3, CAPITALS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking goal 8:42 into the third period and Tampa Bay beat Washington.

Hagel and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in eight games. Emil Lilleberg scored his first goal of the season, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous had two assists for the Lightning.

Brandon Duhaime and John Carlson scored for Washington, which has one win in the past seven games. Logan Thompson, who stopped 16 shots, allowed more than two goals for the first time in 10 starts.

ISLANDERS 5, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice to move into a tie for the NHL lead and the New York Islanders kept the New York Rangers winless on home ice with a victory of their biggest rival.

Jonathan Drouin and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each added a goal and two assists for the Islanders and Anders Lee also scored.

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves as the Islanders ended a five-game losing streak to the Rangers and won for the second time in the past 10 meetings with their biggest rival.

HURRICANES 6, SABRES 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Charles Alexis Legault each had a goal and an assist and Carolina extended their winning streak to three games with a victory over Buffalo.

Sebastian Aho and Eric Robinson, returning from a six-game absence, also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the fourth time in five games despite using a revolving roster because of injuries. Seth Jarvis and Legault, who didn’t have a career point until a third-period assist, added empty-net goals. Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves.

Owen Power, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, who trailed 4-1 less than a minute into the third period. Alex Lyon stopped 29 shots. Buffalo has lost two in a row in regulation following a seven-game points streak.

KRAKEN 4, BLUES 3, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Shane Wright scored 1:57 into in overtime after Chandler Stevenson tied the game with two seconds left in regulation and Seattle beat St. Louis.

St. Louis never touched the puck in overtime.

Jordan Kyrou gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead with a goal at 5:10 of the third period. Kyrou had been a healthy scratch in the Blues’ 3-0 win at Buffalo on Thursday.

Dylan Holloway and Dalibor Dvorsky also scored for St. Louis, while Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Ryker Evans and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, while Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves.

AVALANCHE 9, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Cale Makar, Parker Kelly and Jack Drury also scored twice and the Western Conference-leading Colorado embarrassed Edmonton.

Gavin Brindley also scored, Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves and Devon Toews had three assists. The Avalanche have earned at least a point in six straight games to improve to 9-1-5.

Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton. The Oilers have dropped three straight to fall to 6-6-4.

Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made 17 stops.

MacKinnon assisted on Colorado’s first goal, picking up the 700th career even-strength point to join Joe Sakic as the only other player in franchise history to reach that mark. MacKinnon also stretched his points streak to eight games.

DUCKS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob Trouba scored with 31.5 seconds left in overtime and Ducks leading scorer Leo Carlsson recorded his first two-goal game of the season to lead red hot Anaheim to a victory over Vegas.

The Ducks, who lead the Pacific Division with 21 points, extended their winning streak to six games. They have won eight of nine.

Vegas third-line center William Karlsson did not play the final two periods because of an apparent injury. The Golden Knights have just one regulation victory in their past four games.

Carlsson leads the Ducks with 22 points, and he extended his point streak to nine games (six goals and 11 assists) that included the assist on the winning goal. Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, and Olen Zellweger had two assists. Petr Mrazek, making his 400th career start, stopped 36 shots.

Brett Howden, Pavel Dorofeyev and Kaedan Korczak each scored a goal for the Golden Knights and Akira Schmid made 25 saves.

SHARKS 3, PANTHERS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored his 10th goal of the season and San Jose defeated Florida.

Adam Gaudette and Alexander Wennberg also scored for San Jose (7-6-3), which has won three consecutive games and five of six. Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves to shut down the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Brad Marchand scored in his fourth straight game, the longest streak by a Panthers player 37 or older. Marchand needs four points to become the 102nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000.

CANUCKS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser broke a tie on a partial breakaway with 5:45 left in Vancouver’s victory over Columbus.

Boeser took a long pass from Kiefer Sherwood, got behind the defense and beat Elvis Merzlikins with a shot over the glove.

Conor Garland, Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Canucks in the first game of a back-to-back. Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Kirill Marchenko had two goals and an assist for Columbus. Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and two assists, and Merzlikins made 21 saves.

Marchenko tied it at 3 midway through the third. It came 3:30 after Garland gave the Canucks the lead off a pretty play by defenseman Tyler Myers

