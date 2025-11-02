Said El Mala seals 4-1 win for Cologne over 9-man Hamburg in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Said El Mala scored and set up a goal in stoppage time to seal Cologne’s 4-1 win…

BERLIN (AP) — Said El Mala scored and set up a goal in stoppage time to seal Cologne’s 4-1 win over 9-man Hamburger SV in a meeting of the Bundesliga’s promoted sides on Sunday.

Hamburg had Immanuel Pherai and then Fabio Vieira sent off in a four-minute spell from the 79th as the visitors were chasing a one-goal deficit. They nearly drew level before El Mala secured the win in the fourth minute of stoppage time thanks to a cross from Jakub Kaminski.

It was the 19-year-old El Mala’s fourth Bundesliga goal of the season. He then returned the favor for Kaminski to complete the scoring for the second division champion.

Cologne forward Ragnar Ache opened the scoring in the 24th following an inopportune slip from Hamburg’s Albert Sambi Lokonga upon receiving the ball from goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Florian Kainz pounced and had his shot blocked, then Linton Maina had another effort blocked before Ache converted the rebound.

Kainz did score with a free kick in the 48th, but the celebrations were cut short when Vieira responded two minutes later for Hamburg.

That goal was chalked off after a lengthy VAR check for a foul in the buildup – both sets of fans chanted, “You’re making our sport kaput!” – then Jean-Luc Dompé’s cross curled in at the far post for 2-1 in the 61st.

Hamburg’s hopes took a major blow when Pherai was sent off with his second yellow card after inadvertently clattering into Kristoffer Lund, and when Vieira followed him off with his second yellow card for something he said to the referee.

“There were a couple of occasions in the game where the luck was on our side,” Kainz acknowledged.

Wolfsburg woes continue

Mohammed Amoura scored twice but couldn’t prevent Wolfsburg from slumping to another home defeat, 3-2 to visiting Hoffenheim, in front of a sparse crowd for the late game.

It was Wolfsburg’s fifth straight loss at home across all competitions, its fifth from nine games in the Bundesliga, and likely the last for Dutch coach Paul Simonis, who was appointed in the summer.

Bayern Munich leads after nine rounds after winning all of its games. The Bavarian powerhouse announced record turnover and membership figures earlier Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.