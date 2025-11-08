Sacramento takes on Minnesota in conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Sunday,…

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Minnesota meet on Sunday.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall, 26-26 in Western Conference play and 20-21 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves averaged 114.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ribcage), Keegan Murray: out (thumb).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

