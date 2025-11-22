Sacramento takes on Denver on 8-game skid

Sacramento Kings (3-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-3, second in the Western Conference) Denver; Saturday, 10…

Sacramento Kings (3-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-3, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -12.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver.

The Nuggets are 10-2 in conference play. Denver leads the Western Conference averaging 123.8 points and is shooting 50.8%.

The Kings have gone 2-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 0-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nuggets average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up (13.6). The Kings average 111.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 112.8 the Nuggets give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 122-108 on Nov. 12. Nikola Jokic scored 35 points to help lead the Nuggets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 29.5 points per game with 13.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 26.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 62.5% over the last 10 games.

Dennis Schroder is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 123.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Kings: 1-9, averaging 108.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.