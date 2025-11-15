Sacramento faces San Antonio on 5-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (3-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-4, sixth in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Sacramento Kings (3-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento enters the matchup against San Antonio as losers of five games in a row.

The Spurs are 4-4 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.8 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama paces the Spurs with 12.9 boards.

The Kings have gone 2-8 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Spurs average 118.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 124.5 the Kings allow. The Kings are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 44.5% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Castle is averaging 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 34 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 113.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

