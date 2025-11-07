Sabres visit the Hurricanes, look to break road losing streak

Buffalo Sabres (5-5-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Buffalo Sabres (5-5-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (9-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres travel to the Carolina Hurricanes looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Carolina has a 9-4 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in home games. The Hurricanes have gone 9-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has a 5-5-4 record overall and a 0-2-2 record on the road. The Sabres have a 5-0-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored four goals with nine assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Josh Doan has five goals and four assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-2-4, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.