Sabres take losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres (5-8-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings after losing five straight games.

Detroit is 10-7 overall with a 4-2-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 5-3-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Buffalo has a 5-8-4 record overall and a 4-2-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres rank fourth in NHL play serving 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has six goals and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Tuch has five goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

