Roslovic’s OT goal lifts Oilers over Flyers 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmonton’s Jack Roslovic took advantage of a turnover by Cam York and scored off a 2-on-none break 1:19 into overtime, giving the Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers thought they were in line for a win when, with only 23.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Travis Konecny apparently scored off a tip-in goal. But a replay revealed Sean Couturier was just offside on the rush up ice, negating the goal.

Starting what will be a seven-game road trip, Edmonton (8-6-4) won its second straight game after losing its previous three. That skid had included a 9-1 shellacking by Colorado on Saturday.

Earlier in the contest, Connor McDavid set up Evan Bouchard for his third goal of the season, coming with only 55 seconds left in the first period for a 1-0 Oilers edge. The assist gave McDavid six straight games with at least a point.

By the second period, the Flyers (8-5-3) were having trouble getting out of their own end, as the Oilers held them without a shot on goal for more than 15 minutes.

The game changed when Matvei Michkov put a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner for a tying power-play goal with 4:22 left in the second. Konecny’s assist on that goal extended his points streak to eight games.

The Flyers’ Dan Vladar made 30 saves in the losing effort.

RANGERS 7, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Will Cuylle and Vincent Trocheck each had two goals, and New York Tampa Bay for its second straight win.

J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafrenière and Will Borgen also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin had four assists. Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves as New York improved to 8-1-1 on the road.

Scott Sabourin, Zemgus Girgensons and Jake Guentzel scored for the Lightning, who had won six of their previous seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up five goals on 13 shots through two periods and Jonas Johansson had six saves in the third.

The Rangers, coming off a 6-3 win against Nashville on Monday night for their first home win, finished with their highest scoring total of the season.

Trocheck pushed New York’s lead to 5-3 with 1:41 remaining in the second period as he got a cross-ice pass from Panarin and f ired it in from the right circle after Vasilevskiy fell while sliding from his right to his left.

MAMMOTH 5, SABRES 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — J.J. Peterka and Lawson Crouse scored early in Utah’s four-goal third period, rallying from two goals down to beat Buffalo.

Nick DeSimone, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka finished with 17 saves. The Mammoth snapped a three-game skid and got their second win in seven games.

Isak Rosen scored twice for Buffalo, and Colten Ellis stopped 32 shots. The Sabres lost their fourth straight and seventh in eight games (1-3-4).

Peterka tied the score 2-2 at 52 seconds of the third period, skating with the puck into the left circle and firing a shot past Ellis.

Crouse then put the Mammoth ahead at 3:22 as he got a pass from Peterka and scored from a sharp angle in front of the goal line up off the crossbar and in.

Schmaltz scored from the slot off Clayton Keller’s pass from behind the goal line with 9:51 left in the third to push Utah’s lead to 4-2 with his 10th of the season.

Keller added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

DEVILS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Defenseman Simon Nemec scored his third goal of the game at 3:28 of the overtime to lift New Jersey to a win over Chicago.

Dawson Mercer also scored and Jack Hughes had two assists for Eastern Conference leading Devils, 3-0-1 in their last four. Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots.

Chicago’s Connor Bedard scored for the fourth straight game and extended his points streak to a career-high nine games, with eight goals and 11 assists in the run. Landon Slaggert connected after being recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Wednesday, Sam Lafferty added a highlight reel goal for his first point of the season and Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

In the extra period, the 21-year-old Nemec took a stretch pass from Markstrom, raced in and beat Knight high on the glove side for his first career hat trick. Nemec connected for the the second straight game and recorded his first multi-goal outing after not scoring in his first 15 contests this season.

The Devils extended their winning streak against the Blackhawks to seven games.

