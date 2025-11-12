Roslovic scores in OT as Oilers defeat Flyers 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmonton’s Jack Roslovic took advantage of a turnover by Cam York and scored off a 2-on-none break…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmonton’s Jack Roslovic took advantage of a turnover by Cam York and scored off a 2-on-none break 1:19 into overtime, giving the Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers thought they were in line for a win when, with only 23.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Travis Konecny apparently scored off a tip-in goal. But a replay revealed Sean Couturier was just offside on the rush up ice, negating the goal.

Starting what will be a seven-game road trip, Edmonton (8-6-4) won its second straight game after losing its previous three. That skid had included a 9-1 shellacking by Colorado on Saturday.

Earlier in the contest, Connor McDavid set up Evan Bouchard for his third goal of the season, coming with only 55 seconds left in the first period for a 1-0 Oilers edge. The assist gave McDavid six straight games with at least a point.

By the second period, the Flyers (8-5-3) were having trouble getting out of their own end, as the Oilers held them without a shot on goal for more than 15 minutes.

The game changed when Matvei Michkov put a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner for a tying power-play goal with 4:22 left in the second. Konecny’s assist on that goal extended his points streak to eight games.

The Flyers’ Dan Vladar made 30 saves in the losing effort.

Oilers: Visit Columbus on Thursday.

Flyers: Visit St. Louis on Friday.

