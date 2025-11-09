Rodri left out of Man City squad for Premier League game vs. Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rodri has not been included in Manchester City’s squad for the Premier League match against Liverpool…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rodri has not been included in Manchester City’s squad for the Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The midfielder has recently recovered from a hamstring injury and was left out of Wednesday’s Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund as a precaution, City manager Pep Guardiola said.

He will not be risked against defending champion Liverpool in a potentially crucial game for both teams.

Both City and Liverpool have endured uncertain starts to the season. City has lost three times from its first 10 league games, with Liverpool losing four.

First-placed Arsenal’s surprise draw against Sunderland on Saturday gives both teams the opportunity to make up ground on the leader.

Nico Gonzalez and Bernardo Silva were named in City’s central midfield in the absence of Rodri, who missed the majority of last season with ACL damage.

British record signing Alexander Isak was named as a substitute for Liverpool for the game at the Etihad Stadium following a groin injury.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.