Rockets host Nuggets Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Denver Nuggets (11-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-3, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Rockets have gone 3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks seventh in the NBA with 53.4 points in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 12.0.

The Nuggets are 9-2 in Western Conference play. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 47.3 rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 13.2.

The Rockets make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Nuggets average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 25.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Nuggets. Peyton Watson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 123.9 points, 51.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 123.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Julian Strawther: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

