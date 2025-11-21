Right-hander Alex Lange agrees to $900,000 deal with Royals, 2 days after he was released by Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Lange agreed to a $900,000. one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday,…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Lange agreed to a $900,000. one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, two days after the 30-year-old right-hander was released by the Detroit Tigers.

Lange can earn an additional $100,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 25 and 30 games.

Lange was on the injured list from the start of the season because of a strained right late muscle. He was activated Aug. 18, pitched one scoreless inning against Houston, then was optioned to Triple-A Toledo three days later and went 2-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Mud Hens.

He was 15-15 with a 3.70 ERA and 29 saves in five seasons with the Tigers.

Kansas City also agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander James McArthur. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration if tendered a contract by Friday’s deadline.

