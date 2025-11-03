Red Wings visit the Golden Knights after shootout victory

Detroit Red Wings (9-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday,…

Detroit Red Wings (9-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Red Wings took down the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout.

Vegas has a 6-2-3 record overall and a 3-1-1 record in home games. The Golden Knights have a 6-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Detroit is 9-4 overall and 4-3-0 in road games. The Red Wings have a +one scoring differential, with 42 total goals scored and 41 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

