Red Wings take losing streak into home matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (11-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-7, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (11-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings look to break their three-game skid when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Detroit has a 5-3-0 record at home and a 9-7 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 5-3-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Anaheim has a 6-3-1 record on the road and an 11-4-1 record overall. The Ducks have scored 63 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank second in league play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Troy Terry led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has four goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 11 goals and nine assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has eight goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.