Red Wings bring home winning streak into matchup with the Rangers

New York Rangers (6-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a five-game home winning streak, host the New York Rangers.

Detroit is 5-1-0 at home and 9-5 overall. The Red Wings are 5-3-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

New York has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 6-1-1 record on the road. The Rangers have a 5-0-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has eight goals and 10 assists for the Red Wings. Emmitt Finnie has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has three goals and five assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

