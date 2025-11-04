Red Sox, OF Jarren Duran agree to $7.75 million, 1-year contract

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jarren Duran on Tuesday…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jarren Duran on Tuesday to avoid arbitration for a second straight year.

Durran can earn additional performance bonuses next season for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 400, 500 and 550.

The 2024 All-Star played under a $3.85 million deal this past season and earned performance bonuses for plate appearances totaling $150,000. That deal included an $8 million team option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout, terms that are replaced by the new contract.

The 29-year-old hit .256 with 16 home runs, 84 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 2025. His 13 triples led the American League and he ranked third in doubles (41) and sixth in extra-base hits (70).

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

