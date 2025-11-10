Real Madrid star Valverde picks up muscle injury ahead of Uruguay matches

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has a muscle injury in his right leg and his fitness is…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has a muscle injury in his right leg and his fitness is being monitored, the club said Monday.

Valverde was hurt in Madrid’s 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday, coming off in the 83rd minute to be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid did not confirm if the injury to Valverde will rule him out of playing in Uruguay’s upcoming games against Mexico and the United States.

