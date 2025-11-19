Live Radio
Real Madrid defender Éder Militão suffers leg injury on Brazil duty

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 11:03 AM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão sustained an injury to his right leg while playing for Brazil, the club said Wednesday.

Madrid said medical tests showed that Militão had hurt an abductor muscle during Brazil’s friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday.

Militão had to be replaced in the second half of the 1-1 draw.

The club said “further updates will follow” on Militão’s recovery.

Madrid, which plays Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday, has a three-point lead over Barcelona after 12 rounds.

