Rasmus Dahlin rejoins Sabres after visiting his recuperating fiancee in Sweden

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo captain Rasmus Dahlin rejoined the team in Detroit for the Sabres’ game on Saturday after a three-game leave of absence to be with his fiancee in Sweden, where she is recovering following a heart transplant.

Carolina Matovac started feeling sick for several days last summer before her heart failed. The couple learned of her condition during a vacation in France.

She required CPR on multiple occasions and spent weeks on life support before receiving a new heart, Dahlin said.

“She’s an absolute warrior,” Dahlin said Saturday. “It’s so fun to see her every day. She grinds every day and she gets better every day. That’s the most important (thing) but, wow, she’s inspired me and a lot of people. That’s for sure.”

Dahlin, 25, appeared in Buffalo’s first 14 games before returning to his home country. He said Matovac’s recuperation is going well.

“I was able to be there for all her appointments and the important stuff,” he said, “so now she’s in a good spot and I was able to leave.”

The first overall pick of the 2018 draft, Dahlin had one goal and eight assists before his leave of absence. The Swede has topped 50 points in each of his past four seasons and was selected to represent his country at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Buffalo lost all three of its game without its top defenseman and carried a five-game losing streak into its matchup against the Red Wings.

“It hasn’t been easy to be away from the team, but they’ve been super supportive,” he said. “Every single guy in there supported me. It means a lot for me and my family. But now, back to work. I’m excited to come back and battle and get some wins.”

