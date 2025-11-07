Raptors rally to beat Hawks 109-97 for 2nd straight NBA Cup victory and 4th overall

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 20 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-97 on…

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 20 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-97 on Friday night for their second straight NBA Cup victory and fourth overall.

Down 13 in the second quarter, Toronto took the lead at 82-81 on Scottie Barnes’ layup midway through the fourth. Immanuel Quickley hit a 3-pointer to make it 85-81 and the Raptors pulled away in the opener of a five-game trip.

RJ Barrett added 19 points for Toronto. Quickley had 18, and Barnes finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson scored 21 points for Atlanta, with the Hawks missing All-Star guard Trae Young because of a sprained right MCL. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points, and Kristaps Porziņgis had 17. Atlanta is 1-1 in NBA Cup play.

Toronto opened the season with a victory in Atlanta, then lost four straight before the current run.

Up next

Raptors: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Hawks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.