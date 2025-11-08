Raptors play the 76ers, seek 5th straight win

Toronto Raptors (5-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30…

Toronto Raptors (5-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall, 3-13 in Atlantic Division action and 12-29 at home a season ago. The 76ers averaged 109.6 points per game last season, 17.5 on free throws and 38.1 from deep.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall and 8-8 in Atlantic Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 15.6 second-chance points and 36.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: out (knee), Dominick Barlow: out (elbow).

Raptors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

