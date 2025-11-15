Raptors drub depleted Pacers 129-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl each scored 22 points and the Toronto Raptors wrapped up a successful…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl each scored 22 points and the Toronto Raptors wrapped up a successful five-game road trip with a 129-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Barrett made 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers for the Raptors, who won four games on the trip and improved to 6-3 on the road, 8-5 overall. Poeltl made eight of nine shots and had nine rebounds, but was just 6 of 14 at the line.

Toronto had seven double-digit scorers. Brandon Ingram added 19. Scottie Barnes had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Raptors built a nine-point halftime lead and gradually pulled away, the margin reaching 26.

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points with five 3-pointers for the Pacers, who had just two regular starters in the lineup due to injuries. The other healthy regular, point guard Andrew Nembhard, had 22 points and five assists.

The NBA finalists from a year ago are 1-12 and missing seven players. The latest loss is guard Aaron Nesmith, who will miss at least one month with a left knee injury, coach Rick Carlisle said before the game.

Up next

Raptors: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

Pacers: Visit Detroit on Monday night.

