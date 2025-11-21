Rangers visit the Mammoth after Miller’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (10-10-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-8-3, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Saturday,…

New York Rangers (10-10-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-8-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Utah Mammoth after Jonathan Tanner Miller scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Utah is 10-8-3 overall and 5-2-1 in home games. The Mammoth have a 2-4-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

New York has a 10-10-2 record overall and a 9-3-1 record in road games. The Rangers have conceded 58 goals while scoring 55 for a -3 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has seven goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. John-Jason Peterka has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has five goals and 14 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

