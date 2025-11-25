Rangers take road losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

New York Rangers (11-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

New York Rangers (11-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes looking to break a three-game road skid.

Carolina has a 14-6-2 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes are 5-0-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 2-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 11-11-2 record overall. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Staal has scored seven goals with two assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and eight assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has scored four goals and added nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

