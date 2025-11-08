Rangers look to stop home slide in game against the Islanders

New York Islanders (6-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Saturday,…

New York Islanders (6-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -161, Islanders +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers play the New York Islanders looking to stop a six-game home losing streak.

New York is 7-6-2 overall and 1-3-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have scored and allowed 35 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

New York has a 2-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 6-6-2 record overall. The Islanders serve 10.6 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has three goals and seven assists for the Rangers. Taylor Raddysh has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Matthew Schaefer has five goals and six assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

