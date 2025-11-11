Rangers defeat Predators 6-3 for first home win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored to end a lengthy goal drought on home ice, Gabriel Perreault picked up…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored to end a lengthy goal drought on home ice, Gabriel Perreault picked up his first NHL point and the New York Rangers used an offensive outburst to defeat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Monday night for their first victory at Madison Square Garden this season.

Perreault assisted on Alexis Lafrenière’s goal a little over 24 hours after getting called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League. Artemi Panarin had two goals and Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Cuylle also scored, while Lafrenière had three points.

The Rangers matched their entire goal production from their first seven home games, when they were 0-6-1 and got outscored 23-6 before facing struggling Nashville. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves, including a blocker stop when he didn’t have a stick early in the third period.

Juuse Saros got pulled at the second intermission after allowing five goals on just 12 shots, with backup Justus Annunen finishing it out in net. Despite Matthew Wood’s first career hat trick, which doubled his goal total in the league, the Predators lost a fifth consecutive game and for the eighth time in their past nine.

ISLANDERS 3, DEVILS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime, Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced and the New York Islanders bounced back from allowing the tying goal to Simon Nemec with 4.7 seconds left in regulation to beat New Jersey.

Barzal scored 1:17 into 3-on-3 OT to get the win, not long after Nemec’s shot at 6 on 5 with Jacob Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker beat Sorokin to extend the game. Nemec’s goal was ruled good after officials spent a few minutes reviewing it.

Kyle Palmieri had put the Islanders ahead on the power play with just under three minutes left in the third period. Palmieri scored it off a rebound of a shot by No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer who has become the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Palmieri also assisted on Bo Horvat’s tying goal 6:55 into the second. The Devils had taken an early lead on Timo Meier’s power-play goal 2:12 in, and the Islanders did not have their first shot on net until past the nine-minute mark.

OILERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored 56 seconds into overtime and Edmonton came from behind for a victory over Columbus.

Jake Walman, who also had two goals, hit Roslovic with a long stretch pass and he scored his fourth of the season on a breakaway.

Connor McDavid also scored two goals and Stuart Skinner made 15 stops for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game losing skid and rebounded from Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Ivan Provorov, Sean Monahan, Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight. Jet Greaves made 19 stops for Columbus.

PANTHERS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brad Marchand, playing some of his best hockey at age 37, extended his goal streak to five games to lead Florida to a victory over Vegas.

Marchand has scored six goals in five games, inching closer to his personal-best seven-game goal streak in 2016. He also had an assist and now stands at 998 points for his career.

Jesper Boqvist and Sam Reinhart scored the other Panthers goals, and Donovan Sebrango had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves.

Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev scored the Golden Knights goals. Barbashev has four goals and two assists in four games.

Rookie Carl Lindbom, making just his fourth start, stopped 17 shots. He hasn’t been eased into the lineup, having also faced Tampa Bay twice and Colorado once, a major reason Lindbom is 0-3-1 with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage.

But the Golden Knights’ offense failed to back up Lindbom despite having more than its share of opportunities. Vegas had eight high-danger chances compared to five for Florida, according to Natural Stat Trick. Mitch Marner faked out Bobrovsky in one of those chances in the first period, but skied the puck.

