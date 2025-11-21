Rabiot returns for Milan for crucial derby against Inter. Roma looking to move clear atop Serie A

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is getting a boost ahead of Sunday’s crucial derby match against Inter Milan with Adrien…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is getting a boost ahead of Sunday’s crucial derby match against Inter Milan with Adrien Rabiot returning from injury.

And the veteran’s presence could be key to an ever-tightening title race, with just three points separating the top five teams in Serie A.

Rabiot hasn’t played for Milan since a goalless draw against Juventus on Oct. 5 as the France midfielder injured his calf on international duty a few days later.

However, Rabiot has had extra training sessions to speed up his recovery and was back in full training on Tuesday.

“Physically and mentally, I’m ready,” Rabiot told DAZN. “I always think I can help. In my head if I’m there we are stronger because I’m someone who always gives everything.”

Milan won four of the five matches Rabiot played in this season in the Italian Cup and league, drawing the other one.

Without him, the Rossoneri have recorded just two victories and three draws and have struggled to control matches, looking unbalanced in midfield.

Key Matchups

Roma will be hoping to take advantage of any Inter slipup to move clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

The capital side is tied with Inter atop the table on 24 points. Milan and Napoli are two points further back, while fifth-placed Bologna has 21 points.

Roma visits mid-table Cremonese on Sunday, shortly before the derby kicks off, while Napoli hosts Atalanta – whose coach Raffaele Palladino makes his debut after replacing the fired Ivan Jurić during the international break.

That match is on Saturday, hours after Bologna’s game at Udinese.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Fiorentina hosts Juventus, which is only two points below the top four.

Fiorentina is one of the two sides still without a win this season, along with Hellas Verona, which is in penultimate position. Verona hosts Parma, which has only two more points than its opponent and is just one point above the relegation zone.

Genoa, in 18th place, also faces a key relegation battle as it travels to Cagliari, which sits just three points above the drop zone.

Players to watch

United States international Christian Pulisic returned from injury in Milan’s last match, coming on in the 70th minute and almost scoring a late winner in the 2-2 draw at Parma.

That was a first appearance in nearly a month for Pulisic, who had been Milan’s best player until his injury.

The 20-year-old Pio Esposito is having a breakout season at Inter and is already being touted as Italy’s next great center forward.

He has made only five appearances for the Italy national team and scored in three of those.

Out of action

Napoli’s problems keeps growing with Frank Anguissa the latest player to sustain a long-term thigh injury, joining Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Inter defender Denzel Dumfries is out of the derby after returning from international duty with the Netherlands with an ankle injury.

The often-injured Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala is still sidelined after pulling a hamstring in a match against Milan at the start of the month.

Off the field

Verona is hosting a unique double header on Sunday.

Following Verona’s match against Parma, the women’s team will take to the field at the Stadio Bentegodi for its second-division match against Res Donna Roma.

The same ticket will get fans entrance to both matches, while there will also be special promotions – including a beer for less than $3.

