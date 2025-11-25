Qarabağ’s Kevin Medina knocked out by shot from Napoli’s Scott McTominay

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Qarabağ defender Kevin Medina was knocked out by a powerful shot from Napoli’s Scott McTominay during…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Qarabağ defender Kevin Medina was knocked out by a powerful shot from Napoli’s Scott McTominay during their Champions League match Tuesday.

Medina fell to the ground in the 51st minute after the ball hit him full in the face from close range and the Colombian appeared to be motionless for up to a minute.

The medical team rushed on, along with a golf cart prepared to take the player off the field, but Medina wanted to continue and was able to do so after a swift concussion check.

However, Medina still looked shaky and was forced off 10 minutes later.

