Marseille draws with Toulouse and blows chance to top Ligue 1 after PSG defeat at Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Marseille missed the chance to overtake Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 after conceding an injury time goal in a 2-2 home draw with Toulouse on Saturday.

PSG earlier lost at Monaco 1-0 for its second defeat of the season after 14 rounds, as many as all last season for the defending champion. But PSG is one point ahead of Marseille.

However, Lens can take first place on Sunday if it wins at Angers.

Brazilian forward Emersonn silenced the Marseille home crowd at Stade Velodrome with a fine solo goal after cutting inside from the right wing.

Veteran Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a shot cleared off the line moments before halftime.

Igor Paixão equalized midway through the second half after running onto Bilal Nadir’s long pass and rounding the goalkeeper. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg headed in Aubameyang’s cross from close range in the 74th minute.

But Marseille’s defense fell asleep and substitute striker Santiago Hidalgo headed in from a long throw-in.

Minamino sinks PSG

Japan forward Takumi Minamino scored midway through the second half for Monaco against an unusually sloppy PSG side.

“It’s hard to maintain consistency when you make individual errors. It was our worst match of the season,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “They deserved it more than we did. It was a bad night for us, a very bad night.”

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara was fortunate to escape with a yellow card early on for a dangerous lunge on goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, violently catching Chevalier’s right ankle after he kicked the ball.

Chevalier recovered and made a good one-handed save from Minamino’s volley later in the first half.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha, who scored a brilliant hat trick in the Champions League in midweek, was kept quiet by Monaco’s hard-working midfield.

PSG was exposed to counterattacks and Minamino made no mistake in the 69th, expertly controlling Aleksandr Golovin’s pass from the left and clipping the ball past Chevalier.

Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer was sent off in the 80th following a video review after shoving a PSG player in the back. Former midfield star Paul Pogba came off the bench for Monaco in the closing stages.

In Saturday’s other game, Paris FC drew at home with rock-bottom Auxerre 1-1.

