PSG forward Dembélé injured in 1st half of Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé came off injured midway through the first half of Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Moments after having a goal ruled out for offside following a video check, the Ballon d’Or winner was replaced by Kang-in Lee in the 25th minute.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said Dembélé was injured but did not provide specifics.

“I don’t know what it is yet, I don’t think it’s related in any way to the last injury but it’s a new injury,” he said. “We must be very attentive. It’s not easy when you play a lot of matches.”

Dembélé only recently returned following a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.

He thought he had scored in the 22nd minute when he stooped to chest in Fabián Ruiz’s low cross from the left, but referee Maurizio Mariani took little time to chalk it off.

Luis Díaz scored twice for Bayern before being set off moments before halftime for a reckless foul on Achraf Hakimi, who went off injured.

Midfielder João Neves scored for PSG in the 74th.

Coach Luis Enrique gave assurances on the eve of the game that Dembélé was fit to play.

“I never take any risks with any player,” Luis Enrique said Monday. “But Ousmane is fit, he has done all the training sessions in the last two weeks, and he has taken part in the last two matches.”

However, after PSG’s home win against Nice on Saturday, TV cameras picked up Dembélé clutching the back of his right leg and telling a teammate “my hamstring hurts, it really hurts” when the players celebrated in front of the fans.

PSG was also without forward Désiré Doué with a right thigh injury.

