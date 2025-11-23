Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
New York 4, Ottawa 0
Sunday’s Games
Boston 2, Montreal 0
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.