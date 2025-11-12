Pro-Palestinian demonstration disrupts Euro 2028 launch event in London

LONDON (AP) — A pro-Palestinian demonstration disrupted the official launch event for the 2028 European Championship in London on Wednesday.…

LONDON (AP) — A pro-Palestinian demonstration disrupted the official launch event for the 2028 European Championship in London on Wednesday.

A relatively small but noisy group protested outside the venue at Piccadilly Circus as officials from European soccer’s governing body — including UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin — attended the event.

The next edition of the Euros will be co-hosted by Britain and Ireland. The event Wednesday was arranged to unveil branding and the match schedule.

While attendees gathered inside, chants of “Kick Israel out” and “Get your hands off Palestine” could be heard outside.

There have been calls to ban Israel from sports events following the Gaza conflict.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.